WATERVILLE — The smell of kettle corn, the cheers of a crowd and the roar of monster trucks filled the Douglas County Fairgrounds last Friday and Saturday.
The event titled “Monster Trucks and Freedom!” kicked off the Fourth of July weekend with monster truck competitions, food and a firework display.
“It’s family entertainment for all ages,” Malicious Monster Trucks announcer Dallas Glenn-Rogers said. “So whether you’re three years old or 93 years old, you’re guaranteed to have fun.”
Trucks raced, jumped off a ramp made of demolished cars and performed freestyle tricks.
Chandra Llewellyn from Leavenworth said she hadn’t been to a monster truck show since she was a kid. She came for her 7-year-old monster truck-loving son, Hawk.
“I have a box of monster truck toys at home,” Hawk said, adding that he loved the shocks on the real-life trucks at the show.
Hawk’s friend, 8-year-old Millie Stone, said her favorite truck was the pink and yellow Rockstar driven by Bill and Lorna Payne. She loved how loud the engines were, and she braved the show without the complementary earmuffs offered at the info booth.
“It’s fun seeing things through a kid’s eyes,” Llewellyn said. “And it’s just really cool!”
Douglas County Fairgrounds manager Carolyn Morley said this is the first time Malicious Monster Trucks has performed for the Fourth of July weekend.
“Long ago the fairgrounds had the demolition derby,” Morley said. “We wanted something kind of automotive related to replace that event since we’re not able to have that anymore.”
The Malicious Monster Truck Insanity Tour is put on by Bill and Lorna Payne’s Straight Up Racing. The competition features five trucks from their team. Rockstar, driven by the Paynes, California Kid, driven by Ezra Wilson, Identity Theft, driven by Dwight Matthews, Spitfire, driven by John Bruce and Weekend Warrior, driven by Miles Parker.
After three rounds of competitions and judge-rankings, Identity Theft and Rock Star were tied for first place. Dallas Glenn-Rogers took it to the crowd to decide. The deafening cheers were indisputable; Rockstar was the champion of Friday night.
The night also featured Megasaurus, a Tyrannosaurus Rex modded vehicle that shot fire from its mouth and ripped a junkyard car in half with its teeth. Tee’d off also took the track, a custom-built golf cart with a 1300-horsepower engine from an army helicopter.
Guests were able to go on ride versions of Identity Theft and Skeletor before the show and during intermission, as well as “all night” after the fireworks.
“Seeing it on TV is one thing, but seeing it live, it’s unreal,” Glenn-Rogers said. “No matter what you’re into, you’ll have a great time.