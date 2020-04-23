Many have been waiting to receive a census postcard with an identification number in the mail, so they could complete the census online.
In Waterville, however, census postcards are not on the way because all of the postcards were addressed to “current resident” at a street address. The post office has no way to deliver these to people who do not receive street delivery, which is the case for most of the town’s residents.
The post office was instructed to return the cards to the sender.
Waterville Postmaster Sarah Spoonemore said the post office is sometimes able to get mail and packages that are addressed to street addresses delivered into post office boxes, but that would have been impossible given the number of postcards and the fact that they did not include names.
“We just don’t have the time or the staffing to be able to look every single person up,” Spoonemore said.
Jeff Enos, deputy regional director for the U.S. Census Bureau’s Los Angeles region, which includes Washington, said the Census Bureau never mails materials to post office boxes because every response needs to be matched to an address on the ground.
In areas that do not have delivery to street addresses, Enos said, census enumerators will place a questionnaire with an identification number on the doorstep of each residence. This operation was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been rescheduled for June.
Enos advises those who have not yet received a census identification number to wait until they receive one. It is possible to fill out the census online without a number, but sometimes the address used by the respondent may not match the exact form of the address the Census Bureau has on file.
“We want to encourage people to wait to get that ID so that it is an easier match,” Enos said. “Ultimately we need to tie population count to addresses on the ground.”
Enos said those who have already filled out an online questionnaire should redo the questionnaire once they receive their identification number. There is a process in place to eliminate duplicate responses.