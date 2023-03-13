Potter Arraignment 3-7-2023

Defense attorney Jesse Collins, left, believes his client, Dalton Potter, right, requires a more thorough mental health evaluation than one performed recently by the state Office of Forensic Mental Health Services.

WATERVILLE — A Badger Mountain murder suspect has been determined competent to stand trial after undergoing a mental health evaluation.

Dalton Scott Potter, 27, of Wenatchee, has largely declined to interact or answer questions in Douglas County Superior Court since he was arrested Jan. 21. Potter is charged with 13 felonies, including first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder.

Dalton Potter 366359 11.1.2018.jpg (copy) (copy)

Dalton Scott Potter

Badger Mountain homicide suspect


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

