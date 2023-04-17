Amid the fields of wheat on the Waterville Plateau, there is a farmhouse where Naoko Hinderer is raising her family and growing her business, Field Moon Handmade Soap.
Garth Hinderer, Naoko's husband, tells a beautiful tale of how it all started.
"Naoko grew up in the bustling metropolis of Tokyo, Japan. I was an English teacher for one year at the conversational English school in Japan where Naoko was a student. After returning to the U.S., we developed a long-distance relationship that finally resulted in our marriage in 2004," he said.
Many people on the Waterville Plateau are aware of the bars of soap, lotions, nourishing lip care and bath essentials handcrafted and sold by Naoko.
Waterville resident Aja Graham said she buys them as gifts for family.
"I buy the variety packs of the soaps for stocking stuffers and I do use her chapstick,” she said. “I get the lemon beeswax balm."
Another longtime customer, Melissa Chilcott, uses Naoko's magnesium cream.
"It helps me relax, and it takes the body aches away. I use it all the time. It is excellent!," she said.
Customers can expect to wait in line whenever and wherever her store makes an appearance at Waterville's many venues. And she also has a website where people can order her products and oftentimes have them hand delivered by Naoko herself, if in Waterville. Naoko also has online deals, usually once a month, and often sells out of her most popular items within the first hour.
Naoko is coming up with a few new products.
"I am going to make new soap for eczema, anti-aging, (and) acne using new ingredients,” she said. “So I am super excited."
She found out that more people have skin problems besides dry skin.
"I made eczema soothing cream and it seems like (it's) working wonders for people who (have) eczema. I use it myself and my (dry) hands turned out nice and smooth,” she said. "Soap is made from water, lye, and oils. I am using the cold process method in which the combination of oils and sodium hydroxide lye causes a chemical reaction called saponification. For this method, you can add various additives and scents to your soap."
Her eczema/acne soap is made with dried herb powder, mainly chamomile, rosemary and lavender. It makes up 4% of the weight of oils in each batch. This is a very large quantity of herbs for a soap. The anti-aging soap also contains a lot of herbs, primarily rosemary, sage, and rose hips.
"Different herbs result in different benefits for your skin. For example, chamomile calms redness and irritation, speeds wound healing, and is anti-inflammatory," she said. "I got the idea for these soaps from a Japanese soap book and from a herb farm in Japan. They also made herb soap for eczema which inspired me to share this with my customers in the U.S."
Field Moon Handmade Soap plans on releasing new products on May 13 at Grace City Church in Wenatchee for the Vintage Grace Market. They’ll also be at the Waterville Farmers Market during the summer months, and at the winter Christmas Bazaars at the Federated Church and Douglas County Fairgrounds in Waterville.
Naoko sells holiday-themed gifts for people of all ages. Her kid-themed soaps are crafted to please even the most bath averse kids with unicorns, rainbows and bath soaps. Naoko is conscientious with her packaging and displays her wares in a captivating light.
For more information, contact Naoko Hinderer at fieldmoonsoap.com.