fieldmoonsoap-feb-soap.jpeg

Some of Naoko Hinderer's handmade soap. 

Amid the fields of wheat on the Waterville Plateau, there is a farmhouse where Naoko Hinderer is raising her family and growing her business, Field Moon Handmade Soap.

Garth Hinderer, Naoko's husband, tells a beautiful tale of how it all started.

fieldmoonsoap-feb-handmadesoaps.jpeg

Some of Naoko Hinderer's handmade soap.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?