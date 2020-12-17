Are you interested in helping to build up the NCW Fair? Do you have ideas that would make the fair even better? Do you want to find a way to contribute to your community and provide opportunities for youth to develop a wide range of skills? Do you want to help preserve traditions of agriculture and animal husbandry?
If any of these apply to you, or if you are just a big fan of the NCW Fair, you may want to consider applying for a vacant fair board position.
The board meets at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of each month.
According to fair manager Carolyn Morley, board members also commit to volunteering their time with the fair and with off-season events. Board members are placed on fair committees based on their interests and skill set. The position is for a three-year term.
Applicants must be residents of Douglas County.
Applications are available on the Douglas County website at douglascountywa.net and are being received at the fair office (P.O. Box 460) through Jan. 1.
For questions regarding the position or application process, contact the fair office at 745-8480.