220830-newslocal-ncwfair 05.JPG (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

North Central Washington Fair Best of Show jarred fruits, sauces, juices, jellies, meat, pickles and relishes, and dehydrated foods are displayed at the 2022 NCW Fair.

 Empire Press photo/Loren Benoit
220830-newslocal-ncwfair 07.JPG (copy)

Talliyah Timentwa rides Thunder in first place in the Ladies Race at the North Central Washington District Fair Race and Rodeo Aug. 27, 2022, in Waterville.

WATERVILLE — The North Central Washington Fair will run Thursday to Sunday, featuring new and mainstay entertainment events. The NCW Fair hosts creative exhibitions, alongside the 4-H and FFA livestock auctions.

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, NCW Fair will present a new event, Big Air at the Fair. Octane Addictions, the motorsports freestyle company organizing the event, specializes in backflipping dirt bikes, side-by-sides, and snowmobiles with athletes sponsored by Red Bull and Monster Energy, said Tyler Johnson, owner of Octane Addictions.



Kal Cummings: (509) 665-1172

cummings@wenatcheeworld.com

 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?