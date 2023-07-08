VROOM!

The NCW Fair hosted Monster Truck and Freedom shows June 30 and July 1 with the Malicious Monster Truck Tour.

230704-newslocal-monstertrucks 01.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

The Rockstar monster truck goes airborne in the freestyle competition during a Monster Trucks & Freedom show July 1 in Waterville. The monster trucks Weekend Warrior, Identity Theft, Cali Kid, Spitfire, and Rockstar competed in best trick, long jump, racing, and freestyle competitions. 
230704-newslocal-monstertrucks 05.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Megasaurus rips a junkyard car in half during halftime at a Monster Trucks & Freedom show July 1 in Waterville.
230704-newslocal-monstertrucks 07.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

The Tee'd Off Jet Golf Cart speeds around the Douglas County Fairgrounds arena during a Monster Trucks & Freedom show July 1.
230704-newslocal-monstertrucks 04.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

People go for a ride in the Sapphire monster truck before the start of the Monster Trucks & Freedom in Waterville.
230704-newslocal-monstertrucks 10.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Fireworks explode in the sky above the Douglas County Fairgrounds arena after a Monster Trucks & Freedom show July 1 in Waterville.


Kal Cummings: (509) 665-1172

cummings@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?