Kam Seigfreid, of East Wenatchee, holds his son Leo, 3, atop his shoulders as they look at the Rockstar monster truck in the pits before the start of the Monster Trucks & Freedom show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on July 1.
The Rockstar monster truck goes airborne in the freestyle competition during a Monster Trucks & Freedom show July 1 in Waterville. The monster trucks Weekend Warrior, Identity Theft, Cali Kid, Spitfire, and Rockstar competed in best trick, long jump, racing, and freestyle competitions.
The NCW Fair hosted Monster Truck and Freedom shows June 30 and July 1 with the Malicious Monster Truck Tour.
Five monster trucks – Weekend Warrior, Identity Theft, Cali Kid, Spitfire, and Rockstar – performed in four events: best trick, long jump, racing, and freestyle.
Lorna Payne, the driver of Rockstar, drove monster trucks for 20 years. Payne won the competition on both nights.
Payne’s co-workers describe her as shy, but Payne did not drive Rockstar shyly as she roared its engines, jumped cars, and attempted a sky-wheelie – a trick with the front tires on the ground and the back tires in the air.
“It’s not always Rockstar (who wins),” Payne said.
The Megasaurus, a fire-breathing robotic dinosaur, tore the roof of a car off with its jaws before ripping the car in half with its arms. Alongside the performance, a voiceover claimed that Megasaurus started as an Atomic Age science experiment gone wrong that the Malicious Monster Truck Tour tames by feeding old cars. After finishing its junk car dinner, Megasaurus burped fire.
A golf cart with a jet engineered onto the back raced around the track.
Two trucks offered rides for kids before, during halftime, and after the show.
