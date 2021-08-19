If you haven’t attended the NCW Fair in Waterville since Carolyn Morley took over as fair manager, you have been missing out. She and her staff have worked tirelessly to turn our small-town fair back into a big-time event. The fair returns at the end of the month after a one-year hiatus. The improvements to the facilities and scheduled entertainment are the result of two years hard work by the fair staff.
With COVID, all the preparation for the 2020 NCW Fair went up in smoke, but that did not stop the staff from working to make this year’s event even better. Morley point out that her crew took the extra time to make some much-needed improvement to the fairgrounds.
“We have a lot of new improvements on the grounds we hope that people are excited to see. A lot of the barns have been refaced and then we also have new lights going up in the rodeo arena. We have a new announcers booth. We’re replacing an outdoor stage and have live music every day all day. We haven’t been sitting around this past year, we’ve been busy. We hope that people are excited to see that,” she said.
Ms. Morley credits the improvements and the fair preparations to her maintenance staff.
“Our maintenance crew is incredible and is getting the grounds prepared. The heroes are Ed (Dailing) and Ramone (Ramirez) who are really putting their feet to pavement and getting the work done,” she said.
Preparations did not stop there as fair officials had to begin looking for this year’s entertainment. It is an extremely involved process even in normal years begins immediately after the fair is held and is not finalized until around February the following year when the main entertainer is announced during the annual crab feed.
This year, Morley is clearly excited for the fair’s headline act.
“We’re really excited for Granger Smith this year. We were able to bump up into a higher price point and that was able to get us a bigger artist,” said Morley.
Some of the reasons that the fair has been able to afford a bigger name like Granger Smith is because she has worked to draw in larger crowds by utilizing grandstand seating and utilizing the track area to host sections such as the Dirt Dancefloor which is now the Dirt Floor Drinkery to help attract adults who may not otherwise attend the fair.
She has also done a lot of research on this year’s artist and is confident that he will provide an amazing show.
“A lot of things that people don’t know about him is he’s not super prevalent on the radio. He has about five pretty big hits, but he’s really created his own following with this Yee Yee Nation, and he puts on an incredibly great show. He’s got his own podcast. He’s a man of God. He’s big into family. He’s just all that you would think of an American man, kind of like Craig Morgan. He just makes you feel good. I’ve seen clips of what he’s doing it’s one of those shows that just makes you proud to be an American. I’m really excited for it,” explained Morley.
Getting an act like Granger Smith is not an overnight process. Carolyn explains that smaller fairs like the NCW Fair do not have the funds to get the biggest names in the industry, so people like her must do a lot of research to find up and coming artists who are likely to become the next big name in country music and then fair managers must work with other fairs in the area to make coming worthwhile to the entertainer. But it’s a task she enjoys very much.
“People don’t understand the amount of work that it takes to get an act. You don’t just call somebody up and they come here. You have to figure out how much money that you have, which is all based on the county budgeting system. So, we have to pre-plan for what we are going to make. Then, you have to start routing. These people have to be routed through your area. To be able to route we have to work with other smaller fairs, et cetera. It’s a very long process. I think I take a pretty good effort into investigating country music. Who has one hit on the radio, but they might have three by next year. Because it’s done that far in advance. As soon as the fair ends, I start looking for the act for next year. It’s a very fun part of my job and I take pride in it because I love country music and we want to be known as that fair that gets great acts,” said Morley.
Friday’s concert is not just limited to Granger Smith. The opening act and the after party have Morley excited as well.
The opening act is winner of this year’s Battle of the Bands, Alex Lindstrom. While he is not from Waterville, Morley points out that he has a history with the NCW fair as he participated in the rodeo several years as a bulldogger when he was a child. She says he’s an extremely talented country performer as well.
Friday’s after party will have a performance by Jessie Leigh.
“She came in 2019 and played in our Beer Garden. We could have sold tickets to see her because she’s so incredible. Works the crowd. She’s singing country music and then rapping Eminem. She’s cool,” said Morley.
Meanwhile, Saturday will see the return of the PRCA Rodeo. It is an event that Carolyn says goes above and beyond rodeos at other small fairs.
“It’s a big deal for us. We also have horse racing at the same time. I can’t find another fair or another rodeo that does the same thing. There’s some that has a small amount of horse racing, but we have a lot of horse racing events and the relay mixed in. So, it’s very unique and it a longer program than most rodeos,” said Morley.
Tickets for both events as well as general admission for the NCW Fair are being sold online. Carolyn encourages people to utilize the online option as the grandstand for both capacity for the Granger Smith and the rodeo will be limited to 75% as a COVID precaution so the events may be sold out if you attempt to purchase them the day of the event. Also, online purchasing limits the number of people at the gates and the frequency of money handling which also serve as health precautions.
The fair will also have hand washing and sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds and signs that encourage people to socially distance. There will also be masks available for anybody that wishes to wear one.
“We want people to come and feel safe,” said Morley.
With so much time and effort put into scheduling so much special entertainment as well as into the rest of this year’s fair, the four-day affair is certainly a can’t miss event.
The NCW Fair runs Aug. 26-29. Granger Smith and the Beer Garden After Party is scheduled for Friday, August 27. The PRCA Rodeo event will be held on Saturday, August 29. Tickets for these special events and for general admission into the fair can be purchased online on the NCW Fair’s website.