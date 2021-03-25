The NCW Fair office has moved from its old location just next to the fairgrounds entryway to a previous rental house at 609 W. Third St.
Fair manager Carolyn Morley said the fair made the move at the beginning of the year.
The old office was small for the staff, and the new building provides much more comfortable quarters, as well as a room that can be used for meetings.
Fair secretary Ashley Freeman has her office area at the entrance to the building and the meeting area is in a room next to her. At the back part of the first floor, there is an office for fair manager Carolyn Morley, as well as an ADA-accessible bathroom. The upstairs includes offices for the maintenance director and the livestock coordinator.
“There’s really a lot more usability to this office than the other one,” Freeman said.
The conversion of the building to office space included renovation of the bathroom, removal of the kitchen, adding new windows and flooring throughout the building and painting the interior, Freeman said.
Maintenance director Ed Daling said the project was funded through the regular operating budget.
Morley said that the new location not only provides more space for staff but also frees up the old office area for other uses. This could potentially include an outdoor stage, she said. Also, having the office in a different location enables the fairgrounds to be locked when it is not in use, keeping it more secure, Morley said.