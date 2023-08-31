NCW Fair returns with fun for young and old

Josie Weaver, 14, East Wenatchee, brushes her horse Duke before the showmanship competition at the North Central Washington Fair in Waterville Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Weaver says she has five horses and her relatives homesteaded on Badger Mountain.
Wyatt Peters, 7, Hartline, poses with her blue and grand champion ribbons, receiving them in the market class competition at the North Central Washington Fair in Waterville Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. She was in a class by herself showing her 2-month-old calf Mocha. The animal didn't weigh enough to be sold in the auction and according to her mother Megan, taking the photograph, will go back to the family ranch.
Fairgoers take advantage of some shade on the opening day of NCW Fair, Aug. 24, 2023.
Empire Press photo/Linda Chilcott
Carnival rides and attractions await the crowd on the opening day of NCW Fair, Aug. 24, 2023.
Empire Press photo/Linda Chilcott
Empire Press photo/Don Seabrook
Spectators watch a FFA Market competition for swine at the North Central Washington Fair in Waterville Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Morley said there was some concern at the beginning of the week when unhealthy smoke conditions took over much of Eastern Washington and said it would have created some difficulties if the smoke stayed. Alas, the smoke drifted away as the visitors drifted in.
The fair puts Waterville on the map and brings people from all over the region and further, Morley said.
“It’s a county fair that is small and kept traditional, with modern improvements. And it’s a place where people can get back to their roots, understand agriculture, have good family wholesome fun,” Morley said. “We’re really proud to be a strong community-minded fair.”
This year, there were the same good old carnival rides and mainstay events like the Big Bend Round-Up, which features horse racing, Indian relay, and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo.
One new event this year was the Big Air at the Fair on Thursday night. Octane Addictions, the motorsports freestyle company organizing the event, specializes in backflipping dirt bikes, side-by-sides, and snowmobiles with athletes sponsored by Red Bull and Monster Energy.
Youngsters showing the animals they have raised is a big part of the fair. Showing his lamb, Jameson, was 13-year-old Noah Erickson, who is from Hartline and is a member of 4-H.
“When I was a little kid I always wanted to show an animal at the fair and well here I am,” Erickson said.
It is his fifth year showing sheep.
He said his family farms wheat in Hartline and is proud to be part of a family that began farming in the 1800s, starting with orchards.
His favorite part about living on a farm is the smell after it rains.
“It’s the weirdest thing, it smells so good, it smells like the ocean,” Erickson said.
One of the food vendors at the fair, El Charro Birrieria, sold variations of birria. Birria is a traditional Mexican beef stew eaten with rice and tortillas. However, owner Santos Virio and his wife, Neridiana Hernandez, were selling the popular Quessabirria, a quesadilla with birria meat inside, birria tacos, and birria ramen soup, another new dish that is getting popularized.
Exhibiting for the first time at the fair was the Apple STEM Network from Wenatchee, promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) learning and AJAC, a manufacturing apprenticeship program.
Sue Kane, director of STEM initiatives with the North Central Education Service District, one of the organizations that directs the Apple STEM Network, said rural communities are often left out in STEM programs even though STEM plays a big part in agriculture.
“You don’t have to go to Seattle to work in tech,” Kane said.
