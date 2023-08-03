WATERVILLE — Cliff’s Crepes, located at 107 W. Locust St. in Waterville, opened Monday, July 24.
Cliff’s Crepes is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for breakfast and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for coffee, tea, and desserts. Cliff’s Crepes is open seven days a week. Cliff Pagio, the business owner and chef, plans to reduce to four days a week but will decide the days later.
The menu includes crepes, waffles, pancakes for kids, coffee, and tea. The Nutella & banana crepe is a customer favorite, Pagio said. The savory Mexican chicken crepe is his favorite, Pagio added.
In the evening, Pagio serves desserts, such as crepe cake.
Pagio tries a few different blends of coffee for his creperie.
On opening day, Pagio did not receive any customers, he said. Word got out by the next day, and Cliff's Crepes served around 30 customers, Pagio added.
This is Pagio's first restaurant. “Learning, learning,” Pagio said.
For the decor, he “didn’t want to make a Starbucks,” Pagio said. Cliff’s Crepes contains mostly antique furniture and has no Wi-Fi.
“I want people to come in and talk to the person they’re with,” Pagio said.
The location at 107 W. Locust St. housed the library until the library moved to 102 W. Locust St., according to previous coverage.
Cliff's Crepes occupies a historic building, initially constructed in 1903. Pagio renovated the building, refinished the hardwood floors, and added a kitchen. The building is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, as one of 19 in the Downtown Waterville Historic District encompassing Locust and Chelan streets.
Pagio purchased the 1,500-square-foot building on Sep. 24, 2021, for $154,120, according to the Douglas County assessor.
Pagio wants his creperie to serve as a “gathering place,” he said. Pagio hopes to hold karaoke, talent shows, and comedy on the stage in the back of the restaurant.
“I like it here. It's a small town, and I am not much of a city person,” Pagio said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone