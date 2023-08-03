Cliff outside his creperie (copy)
Cliff Pagio stands outside his new business, Cliff's Crepes, at 107 W. Locust St., Waterville.

WATERVILLE — Cliff’s Crepes, located at 107 W. Locust St. in Waterville, opened Monday, July 24.

Cliff’s Crepes is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for breakfast and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for coffee, tea, and desserts. Cliff’s Crepes is open seven days a week. Cliff Pagio, the business owner and chef, plans to reduce to four days a week but will decide the days later.

Inside Cliff's Crepes (copy)
Inside Cliff's Crepes at 107 W. Locust St., Waterville. 


Kal Cummings: (509) 665-1172

cummings@wenatcheeworld.com

