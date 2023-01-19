Heavy-duty, Class 8 fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs)

Heavy-duty, Class 8 fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) designed by Toyota Motor North America and Kenworth Truck Company are pictured. 

 Provided photo/Toyota Motor North America

At a time when the ongoing fight against climate change has never been more critical, and new federal efforts are being made to address systemic environmental justice issues, automotive industry insiders say that a recent engineering breakthrough could usher in an era of cleaner, more sustainable trucking.

In a recent real-world demonstration, heavy-duty, Class 8 fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), jointly designed by Toyota Motor North America and Kenworth Truck Company, have been proven to offer a viable zero emission alternative to diesel fuel.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?