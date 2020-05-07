This year’s Waterville Days, which had been planned for July 10-11, has been canceled.
The Waterville Main Street Association board made the decision at its April 27 meeting.
Lisa Davies, the association’s vice president, said the decision was based on the ongoing threat of COVID-19 and the uncertainty of when the governor’s restrictions on gatherings will end. She said the fire at Kopey’s Garage at the northwest corner of Pioneer Park also played a role, as the town did not want to bring a large crowd to the park with the rubble still there.
Davies said Monday that she had spent the last week contacting entertainers and others that had already been booked for the event. She said everyone she has contacted has been relieved about the cancellation.
“I really felt we did the right thing,” she said, adding, “We’ll come back stronger next year.”
Davies said the Main Street Association still hopes to hold its first ever community garage sale in September, but that will depend on the COVID-19 situation at that time.