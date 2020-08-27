On Sunday afternoon, Waterville High School senior Codee Fry was bringing a bucket of kitchen scraps down to Winnie — an over 300-pound Yorkshire pig that is her FFA project for the year.
This is the finale for Fry, who has been raising animals for the NCW Fair’s livestock auction since the third grade. She has been offered a rowing scholarship at WSU starting in 2021, so by fair time next year she will already be off at school training.
Fry explained that the kitchen scraps give Winnie something to play with, and that her main food is a grain and protein meal mixed with water. The water helps keep her hydrated and encourages her to eat.
After nosing around with a zucchini, the end of a winter squash, a corn cob and other miscellaneous scraps, Winnie was content, but still wanted more. She approached Fry with a plaintive look.
Fry responded by petting Winnie through the fence, but that still didn’t do the trick. She then ran to the horse barn for some peppermint treats, which are designed for horses but apparently just as attractive to pigs.
Winnie gulped them down and was ready for a bath in her water tub.
Fry said she cleans the tub once a week. It’s obviously a messy job, but Fry said it is worth it to offer the pig water and mud, so she can keep herself caked in a layer that helps prevent sunburn. It also just makes Winnie happier.
Fry entered the pen and gave Winnie a long scratching session, which the pig thoroughly enjoyed.
Later Fry got a tub of meal and added water to it to make the gruel that has brought Winnie to an ideal market weight, something required of animals sold at the livestock auction.
Fry said she has never dropped off an animal before, as the animals are usually taken by packers and custom meat companies while everyone is still at the fair.
However, she doesn’t think she will feel sad when she drops Winnie off Sunday. Before she started raising animals for the livestock auction, her parents explained clearly to her what this involved and she is comfortable with that.
She said other animals raised for meat spend their lives in close quarters, without any individual attention. She is able to give the animals a happy life, which she feels good about.
Fry is thinking about majoring in either agricultural business or animal science.
From early morning feedings, to cleaning pens, to frequent checks, to putting on the final touches for showing, animal care has been a regular part of her life during her school years.
“I think it’s good for kids,” she said. “It teaches them how to take care of something other than themselves.”