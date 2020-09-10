Kay Daling first became interested in genealogy as a girl when she learned that her father’s family had immigrated to New England in 1633.
Once her children were grown she finally found time for the hobby, and the logical place to start was with her husband’s family.
The Dalings were homesteaders in Waterville, and many of their descendants still lived in the area and had records and information that could be helpful. Also, the local newspapers were weeklies, which made searching for information easier.
Daling first got help from her husband Mike’s aunt, Shirley Daling. She finished a book in 2014 — in time for a family reunion held in Waterville that summer.
Then she tackled the other side of the family, the Slacks. Cousins Vida and Pearl Slack had married brothers Herman and Jack Daling, uniting the two families in many of today’s Daling descendants.
The Slack family got its start in 1888 when Thomas Slack and Catherine Wright Slack arrived in the area south of Waterville, now called Slack Canyon, with six of their seven mostly grown children. The seventh came the following year, and all except one of the children filed a homesteading claim.
Daling planned to finish the book about the Slacks this summer, to coincide with the planned Slack family reunion. However, the reunion was canceled due to the pandemic.
She interviewed family members and viewed letters and other original sources for the book. She got help from genealogical resources, including making two trips to the Family History Library in Salt Lake City. The Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society provided access to local resources.
Daling compared genealogical research to a jigsaw puzzle with one piece of information leading to another, plus the inevitable missing piece.
The finished book, called “The Slack Family: From Ireland to Ontario, Canada to Washington Territory,” includes information Daling gathered plus what can be known from history and knowledge of plateau life during the time period.
Daling, who lives in Silverdale, plans to come to Waterville when the pandemic situation improves and donate copies of the book to the Douglas County Museum, Waterville Library and Waterville School.