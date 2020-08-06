Area farmers and employees of Nutrien Ag Solutions were key players in extinguishing a brush fire last week a few miles east of Waterville.
The fire burned throughout the day July 28 between Highway 2 and Road 3 Northwest.
Dale Jordan, chief for Douglas County Fire District No. 1, said it started at a combine as a small wheat fire and then burned onto Conservation Reserve Program land. Those acres had been sown some years ago, so they were flammable and made the fire difficult to fight.
Jordan said the department received the call at 9:28 a.m. Firefighters thought they had the fire conquered several times throughout the day, but it kept coming back.
After several hours, Jordan called in a second alarm, and then later in the day called for a third alarm.
Farmers working in nearby fields came with their tractors to dig a fire line. Others came with water trucks.
Jordan said the fire district appreciated the help.
“(The fire) was so spread out that you might have water at one place but it might not be where you need it,” he said.
Douglas County fire districts 2 and 4, Chelan County fire districts 6, 7 and 8, and Okanogan County Fire District No. 15 responded to the calls.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation notices for the immediate area and Douglas County Transportation and Land Services put up signs to close affected roads. The latter also provided a grader that is kept in Mansfield.
Jordan said fire crews were at the scene until about 6 p.m. The local crew went out again about midnight to address a possible flare-up.
When they checked the fire again the morning of July 29, there was just some smoldering inside the area that had burned. Jordan said the area burned was about 500 to 600 acres long, but not as wide.
He said most of the land burned was under the Conservation Reserve Program, but between 20 and 30 acres of wheat were destroyed on the property where the fire started. The combine was also lost.
Jordan said that the fire crew would like to thank all the agencies and individuals who helped put out the fire.