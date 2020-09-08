The U.S. Census Bureau is sending representatives to Waterville this week to ensure all residents are properly counted.
They will be outside at least two downtown businesses from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. While the exact locations had not been finalized by press time, Mayor Jill Thompson said they would be noticeable.
Thompson said only about 40% of Waterville residents have been counted in this year’s census. A large part of this problem can be traced back to the post office, which returned census cards that were addressed with a physical address instead of the proper post office box numbers.
Obtaining accurate census numbers is vital for the funds the town and school receive.
“It really is the basis for funding the town sewage system upgrade,” Thompson said.
She said Census Bureau personnel will include Spanish speakers to ensure everybody can have their questions answered. The process is short, with only nine or 10 simple questions.
For those worried about personal privacy, Thompson stressed, “There are no identifiers asked for that can be traced back to individuals.”
Those who cannot make it downtown to meet with the Census Bureau representatives can be counted online by visiting 2020census.gov. The process takes about five minutes.
Regardless of how locals respond to the census, the final cutoff date is Sept. 30. Thompson urges all Waterville residents to respond before then in order to help the town.