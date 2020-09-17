NCW — The Community Foundation of NCW has reopened its NCW Fire Relief Fund and is accepting donations to support fire relief and recovery efforts in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties.
Minimum donation is $10 and 100% of the funds will help individuals and families impacted by wildfire in North Central Washington. The foundation will be working with nonprofit, governmental and faith-based partners across the region who provide direct services and resources to those who have lost homes, structures or have essential needs.
“Unfortunately, we are experienced in supporting people in our region who have been displaced or otherwise impacted by wildfire,” said Beth Stipe, the foundation’s executive director. “We have long standing partnerships with agencies that are in direct contact with wildfire victims and know their needs and the resources available.”
Donations to the NCW Fire Relief Fund will largely support long-term recovery needs that are unmet by any other resource. For victims who require immediate services such as food and shelter, contact the Red Cross Northwest at 670-5331.
For more information or to donate, visit cfncw.org/ncwfirerelieffund.