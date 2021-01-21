Bruce Clark of Blue Rooster Services wants to help put people’s old laptops to use for students and others who may be in need.
Clark said many people have laptops that are no longer working or that are slow. Often they replace these laptops with new ones, and then the old ones sit around or are discarded.
Almost all of the time, these laptops can be recovered by someone who knows how. This is even more true of the laptop that is just slow.
Clark is accepting donations of laptops (no Macs), which he is pledging to restore and donate to people in need.
Clark said it usually takes him about an hour of working time to restore a laptop.
When the laptop is restored the whole hard drive will have been reformatted, Clark said, so there is no concern that a future user would have access to any of the files on the computer.
Those who have a laptop they would like to donate can contact Clark by phone at 293-6070 or by email at pazooter@gmail.com.