Sisters Valerie Smith, Natalie Marx and Jenny Wright and their families set up a row of chairs on Smith’s parking strip on Birch Street for a view of the Waterville Rollers’ classic car cruise Saturday.
Behind the chairs were wading pools for the children to splash in, and the group planned a barbecue for after the cruise. It was a pretty nice festivity for the weekend that would have been Waterville Days.
“It’s different, but something,” Smith said.
The Waterville Rollers Car Club usually holds a car show in Pioneer Park for Waterville Days. Like other events, the celebration was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Smith said the children were excited about the cruise.
A few houses down, Peggy Stoddard had her brother John Sprauer and friends Holly Richardson and Gary and Terri Fuller visiting from Wenatchee. They had also set up lawn chairs on the parking strip.
“We’re happy that something is going on,” Stoddard said.
Some of the group’s friends from Cashmere had a classic car and joined in on the cruise, which made a winding route through town, covering the business districts and many residential areas.
Patti Strawn, a member of the Waterville Rollers Car Club, organized the cruise. She took up the lead, with her son Mike Castle in the passenger seat of her and her husband Randy’s 1967 Buick Riviera.
Members of the Wenatchee Valley Cruisers and the Lake Chelan Car Club filled out the cruise with a large range of classic vehicles. Strawn said between 35 and 40 vehicles took part in the cruise, which was more than she had anticipated.
“It was a fabulous turnout,” she said.
The Wenatchee Valley Cruisers started in the Olds Station area of Wenatchee and drove to Orondo Park to rendezvous with the Waterville Rollers contingent. Then they drove on to Beebe Bridge Park to meet up with the group from the Lake Chelan Car Club.
The procession drove up McNeil Canyon and entered Waterville from the north. Strawn said there were even some country people that waved as the group passed by.
Strawn said Waterville residents showed an enthusiastic response, waving from their yards, parking strips or the sides of the street.
“Everyone had a wonderful time,” she said.