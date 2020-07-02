Though Waterville Days is canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, classic cars are still the schedule.
The Waterville Rollers Car Club traditionally hosts a car show as part of Waterville Days, held the second weekend in July. Instead, together with the Wenatchee Valley Cruisers and Lake Chelan Car Club, it will put on a classic car parade through town July 11.
The parade is scheduled to arrive in Waterville around noon, headed southbound on Chelan Avenue, and will take a route through the town’s residential and business districts. A map of the parade will be posted a week prior in the post office.
“We just wanted to try to put something together,” said Nevin Schmidt, president of the Waterville Rollers.
Schmidt added that a car parade is a natural social distancing activity. The group hopes residents will come out on their porches or sidewalks to view the parade.
Waterville Rollers member Patti Strawn, who is organizing the activity, said she expects to have at least 25 cars.
“We need something for our town to do,” she said.
Strawn reminded those watching the cruise from public areas to maintain social distancing and wear face coverings.
Those who have classic cars and would like to join the cruise are asked to call Schmidt at 670-4104 or Strawn at 630-7259.