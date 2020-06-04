Waterville resident Pam Wright has a large backyard garden and has gardened for years, but when she heard about the town’s community garden opening three years ago, she jumped at the chance to get a bed.
She said she wanted more room to grow plants, and she liked the concept of being around other gardeners and sharing ideas. She also liked the idea of an empty lot being transformed into a place where food could be grown and shared in the community.
Wright has nine grandchildren in town ranging from 1-17, so she gets lots of help and gets to pass on her love for gardening to the next generation. She said her older grandchildren help her add amendments to her bed, and the younger ones help to weed and plant.
“Working outside is very good for a person,” she said.
Wright will be planting tomatoes, corn, beans, squash and flowers in her plot this year.
The community garden is located on the corner of Ash and Columbia streets on property owned by the Waterville Federated Church. It includes 10 raised beds, each 12 feet by 3 feet.
It’s a project of the Main Street Association and is being managed this year by the association’s president, Amy Larsen.
Larsen said the group has not had any problem getting takers for the beds each year. She said the group is planning to add some taller beds in the future for those who need to garden at a standing level.
In addition to the beds, the group has a perennial herb garden and has begun a row of raspberries. These are communal areas, in which all members can harvest.
The group has plans to keep improving the garden.
In the past few summers, the garden has been used for a variety of library programs, including programs on bugs and butterfly migration given by Angela Orpet, natural resources technician for the Foster Creek Conservation District.
“It was wonderful to have that kind of spot to have that program,” Larsen said.
Larsen said the Main Street Association plans to hold programs on gardening topics at the location in the future and make it something of a demonstration garden.
The garden was named “The Badger Patch” through a library contest held the first year.
Gemma Amendola, who was the Waterville School art teacher at the time, painted a rock sign with the name for the front of the garden. That was freshened up and embellished by Angel Gonzales, a Waterville High School student whose family participates in the garden.
Those interested in learning more about the community garden can contact Town Hall.