Dear Gabby,

What is a giving birthday? Is it really better than a regular birthday party?
Signed,
Party Girl
Dear Party Girl,
What is a giving birthday?
Some take it to mean that whatever age you are turning you give presents to the same amount of people on your birthday. They can be family, friends, teachers, strangers, or people who are homeless. Usually, you give homemade gifts, or pay-it-forward cards where you buy something (like a coffee) for someone behind you in line, then hand them a pre-made pay-it-forward card asking them to continue the giving.
Many people are surprised to be given a gift when, traditionally, gifts are given to the birthday person. This is not a new trend; some cultures use their birthday to spread love, joy, and wealth to others, especially when they already have so much to give.
People who have tried it say that it is definitely better to give than receive, and plan on having a giving birthday every year.
Ideas: Buy ingredients for and bake cookies. Make help out coupons to hand out, where you promise to help out by doing simple chores for others. Make keepsakes for the family. Have a big party for everyone, but make it clear that no gifts are allowed. The ideas are endless.
Your truly,
Gabby
P.S. Check out these books from the library:
“Weird But True! Birthdays: 300 Fun-Tastic Facts to Celebrate”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone