Dear Gabby,

Why do leaves turn different colors in autumn? Sometimes they are not very colorful, just brown. Why?
Signed,
Autumn Leaves
Dear Leaves,
Some of the pigments are always there, we just can't see them because of the chlorophyll. Chlorophyll is green and easily hides the yellows and oranges of carotenoids (like in carrots). The reds, blues, and purples from anthocyanin (like in blueberries, grapes, and plums) are triggered by bright autumn sunshine for the tree to store sugars.
The signal for trees to begin their autumn ritual, which is actually protective in nature from impending cold weather, are shorter days and longer nights.
Chlorophyll is no longer made and the underlying colors begin to appear.
The perfect recipe for a spectacular fall showing is warm sunny days with crisp cold nights. If an early freeze occurs, many of the leaves will not have time to show their colorful display and will quickly die, turn brown, and fall off the tree.
Yours truly,
Gabby
P. S. Check out these books from the library:
Why Do Leaves Change Color?
By Betsy Maestro and illustrated by Loretta Krupinski
Summer Green to Autumn Gold: Uncovering Leaves' Hidden Colors
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone