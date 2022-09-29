Dear Gabby,

There is a beautiful flower that is usually white, but I have seen it in pink, too, everywhere in fields, roadsides, and gardens. It also climbs like a vine. I see it on fences a lot. Do you know what it is? My grandpa calls it a morning glory.
Signed,
Morning Glory
Dear Morning,
There are many names for it, including morning glory and creeping jenny, but there is a difference. Field bindweed is a perennial vine with white- or pink-tinged flowers and arrowhead-shaped leaves. Morning glory is an annual vine with white, pink, purple or blue flowers and heart-shaped leaves.
Most people call it field bindweed on the Waterville Plateau because that is more prevalent and yes, it does what its name implies. It binds up other plants and steals nutrients from them, choking out any competition.
On its own, field bindweed can heal the soil and attract many pollinators. It is actually a very beautiful, yet hated plant.
I am sure any gardener can tell you horror stories related to field bindweed and their precious vegetable garden.
Bindweed is almost impossible to get rid of. It originally came from Europe and has spread across the whole U.S.
Yours truly,
Gabby
P.S. Check out these books from the library:
Weeds: In Defense of Nature's Most Unloved Plants
By Richard Mabey
How to Eradicate Invasive Plants
By Teri Dunn Chace
Badger's Perfect Garden
Written by Marsha Diane Arnold, Illustrated by Ramona Kaulitzki
