Bindweed

Bindweed, a morning glory look-alike shown here, grows prolifically, even in the wheat fields around Waterville.

Dear Gabby,

There is a beautiful flower that is usually white, but I have seen it in pink, too, everywhere in fields, roadsides, and gardens. It also climbs like a vine. I see it on fences a lot. Do you know what it is? My grandpa calls it a morning glory.