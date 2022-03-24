IMG_20220315_140104406.jpg

Noses are amazing, especially a dog's nose, which can inhale and exhale at the same time.

 Photo by Gloria Bond

Dear Gabby,

Why is my dog's nose always wet? Does he lick it too much? He does drool a lot!

-Wet-nose Wonderer

Dear Wet-nose,

It sounds gross, but it's mostly mucous that keeps a pooch’s nose moist. They do lick their noses to keep them clean and this helps keep it moist as well.

Your dog's nose is an amazing sniffer. They can breathe while sniffing and even have a dedicated part of the nose for smelling pheromones.

Always let your pup sniff. This is as enjoyable to them as us watching a movie or playing a video game!

If you would like to know more about noses - dog noses specifically - check out this website: https://bit.ly/3L3ROK8

Yours truly,

Gabby

Dear Gabby,

I heard the library has to move! Where is it moving?!

Library Patron

Dear Patron,

Please don't worry. The Waterville Public Library will have a new permanent home just a few doors east of the current library. The old Kopey's restaurant will be renovated.

IMG_20200216_151107921_HDR.jpg

The Waterville Public library is moving.

And, by the way, the Historic Property Report from the survey that was done last year by a grant awarded to the Waterville Historic Preservation Commission shows how special that whole group of buildings is. A.L. Rogers and M.B. Howe were proprietors of the first mercantile business in Waterville. Completed in 1903, the business was the largest mercantile store in Waterville. Being called a Rogers & Howe building earns prestige for our town's little main street.

IMG_20200216_155020018_HDR.jpg

The library will be moving three doors down to a permanent home in Kopey's old restaurant.

Go to Waymarking.com and search Waterville for more amazing facts about our town.

We have a lot of questions about the history of Waterville! Send your questions to:

Empire Press Weekly <weekly@empire-press.com>

Yours as ever,

Gabby



