Dear Gabby,

Frost is water vapor that becomes solid. When cars, windows, and plants are outside in air that is filled with moisture, frost can form when the temperature outside reaches freezing or below freezing. Window frost, aka fern frost or ice flowers, are formed in a similar way to how snowflakes are formed, growing on a molecule of dust.
A window exposed to extremely cold outside air and warmer, moist indoor air condenses the water vapor on the glass, similar to the condensation that forms on a glass of iced tea on a warm summer day. Crystalline formations are created as this condensation freezes. It is also the actual glass surface that helps to create the fern-like frost patterns on chilly mornings. Imperfections, like scratches and dust particles, affect this nucleation process, causing ice patterns to form over and over again in the typical hexagonal shape of water.
Another thing to remember is that hot air rises and cold air sinks. The weather station or thermometer in your yard may show a warmer temperature than the actual temperature at ground level and just above the ground, since most thermometers are either placed at eye level and weather stations are usually placed on roofs.
If you are interested in weather, a profession of meteorologist or climatologist may be something you would want to pursue.
Yours truly,
Gabby
P.S. Check out these books from the library:
“The Snowflake: Winter's Frozen Artistry”
By: Kenneth Libbrecht
“Disaster Zone: Ice Storms”
By Vanessa Black
“Explore Winter!: 25 Great Ways to Learn About Winter”
By Maxine Anderson, illustrated by Alexis Frederick-Frost
