Dear Gabby,

Who's that knocking on my door? Is there a fundraiser in Waterville?
Signed,
Knock-Knock
Dear Knock Knock,
One second-grader, Gabe Graham, dressed up professionally in a business suit and tie and knocked on doors to procure donations, which he said were for a worthy cause, the American Heart Association.
His pitch seemed charismatic and heartwarming, revealing who he was and asking for money.
"Your money goes to the hospital to help people with bad hearts," he said, stressing the importance of the donation to assist babies and kids.
"We're raising money with Hunter Loebsack in mind, a Waterville kiddo with pulmonary (arterial) hypertension,” said Gabe's mom, Aja Graham.
Hunter is 3 years old. His mother, Jillian Loebsack, said arterial hypertension is an incurable disease. She also said it's an honor to have the Grahams collecting donations and thinking of her son. She believes the donations have the potential to help with new medicines and hopefully in the future, find a cure.
Eight-year-old Gabe said he was excited to collect donations. His collected donations reached more than $1,000 as of last week. He said the winner will receive prizes and the best part, an ice cream party.
So, if you hear a knock, don't just ask, "Who's there?" Open your door. You may have the opportunity to participate in this fundraiser and help kids like Hunter, as well.
Yours truly
Gabby
