Microscope

Various plant stems, clockwise from top left: pine, pumpkin, zea (Indian corn), and sunflower.

Dear Readers:

Hi, y'all. Gabby here with some very exciting news! I received the most marvelous present recently: a microscope! I am posting some of the photos I took from the slides that came with it. I am waiting for blank slides so I can go around Waterville, picking up some interesting things to view. If you have anything you'd like me to post here, just send a note to: weekly@empire-press.com

They always say to look within for answers and that is what I'll be doing!

Yours truly,

Gabby

P.S.

This link shows the breakdown of the sunflower stem. Can you find the epidermis? What about the vascular bundle, phloem, and the xylem?

https://bit.ly/3FN1OoK

Also, check out the set of "Microscopic Life Up Close'' books at the library. Two written by Sabrina Crewe: Micromonsters in the Garden and Micromonsters in Your Home; And two others by Clare Hibbert: Micromonsters in Your Body and Micromonsters in Your Food.

