Dear Gabby,

We recently traveled to the lava fields in Maui and the drive was unbelievable. Parts of the lava surrounded the road, even higher than a car. People can still see the dark trail of lava from the volcano called Haleakalā. Everything still looks so new. How recent are the lava flows on Maui?
Signed,
ʻAʻā
(Pronounced "ah-ah", a Hawaiian term for stony, rough lava.)
Dear ʻAʻā,
The last lava flow was not from the actual crater of the Haleakalā volcano, but out of the southwest side of it in 1790.
It flowed down into what is now La Perouse Bay, where there is a difficult walking path called the Kings Highway. On the Waterville Plateau, basalt is an abundant rock seen while traveling up Pine Canyon. It is an aphanitic extrusive igneous rock formed from the quick cooling of low-viscosity lava.
Yours truly,
Gabby
P. S.
Check out these books and DVD from the library:
It's Hot, Hot, Hot! a Kid's Guide to Hawaiian Volcanoes National Park
By Penelope Dyan (author), John D. Weigand (illustrator)
Over Hawaiʻi (Aerial Views of Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, Molokai, Oahu & Kauai) DVD
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone