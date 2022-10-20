Lava

Chunks of lava might look like rich, brown earth on southwest Maui.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

Dear Gabby,

We recently traveled to the lava fields in Maui and the drive was unbelievable. Parts of the lava surrounded the road, even higher than a car. People can still see the dark trail of lava from the volcano called Haleakalā. Everything still looks so new. How recent are the lava flows on Maui?