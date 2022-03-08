Dear Gabby,

I want to plant a garden, but everyone tells me it is hard to do. Can you help me?
Thank you for helping.
Signed,
Springtime
Dear Springtime,
Don't be overwhelmed. All it takes is a single seed to begin your garden. You can find seeds in the foods you eat to start your plants indoors. Find some containers, seeds, soil, water, and a sunny windowsill, and go for it.
Some of the easiest things to grow are radishes and zinnias.
Once the weather warms up, find a place outside for your garden in a sunny spot. The best advice I can give you is DON'T BE AFRAID!
Yours truly,
Gabby
P. S.
There are many resources online and at the library. Check out these books:
"Secrets of the garden : food chains and the food web in our backyard"
By Kathleen Weidner Zoehfeld
"Raised-bed gardening for beginners : everything you need to know to start and sustain a thriving garden"
