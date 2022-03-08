Gardening

Gathering seeds, pots, soil, and water are the easy steps of starting a garden. Next, find a warm, sunny spot. Research the type of plants you're going to grow and give your plants the TLC they need.

 Photo by Gloria Bond

Dear Gabby,

I want to plant a garden, but everyone tells me it is hard to do. Can you help me?

Thank you for helping.

Signed,

Springtime

Dear Springtime,

Don't be overwhelmed. All it takes is a single seed to begin your garden. You can find seeds in the foods you eat to start your plants indoors. Find some containers, seeds, soil, water, and a sunny windowsill, and go for it.

Some of the easiest things to grow are radishes and zinnias.

Once the weather warms up, find a place outside for your garden in a sunny spot. The best advice I can give you is DON'T BE AFRAID!

Yours truly,

Gabby

P. S.

There are many resources online and at the library. Check out these books:

"Secrets of the garden : food chains and the food web in our backyard"

By Kathleen Weidner Zoehfeld

"Raised-bed gardening for beginners : everything you need to know to start and sustain a thriving garden"

By Tammy Wylie

