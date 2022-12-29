Dear Gabby,

We have a lot of icicles hanging from our house. How do we get icicles?
Dear Icy,
How are icicles formed? It is an easy question with a very complicated answer that still has scientists puzzled. There are also the deadly brinicles that form in the ocean, as well. Both forms of icicles can be deadly.
The beautiful icicles forming along the eaves of your house come from a frozen water source on your roof, like snow. The heat escaping from the roof of your house, or the bright sun, can cause it to melt and drip. The icicles form if the air outside is below freezing (32° F or 0° C is freezing).
This is where it seems to get complicated. Scientists know that icicles grow from heat diffusion and rising warm air. Words like fusion and latent heat are used to describe how even in freezing temperatures, the icicles still retain liquid water on the surface. This thin fluid layer gives off heat and warms the air around it. This process is called conduction. As warm air rises, it removes heat from the liquid layer and causes it to freeze, forming the iconic cone shape. Studies are still being done on the icicle bumps and ridges, and the connection to impurities in the water.
If this topic interests you, consider becoming a geomorphologist. Geomorphology is the study of why natural objects or structures are shaped the way they are.
You can also look for icicle experiments online, showing how to make your own icicles in the freezer.
