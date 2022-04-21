Purchase Access

Dear Gabby,

You mentioned that the library was moving to Kopey's restaurant. What happened to the restaurant? I heard they had good food.

Signed,

Hungry in Waterville

Dear Hungry,

Kopey's restaurant was a great place, and it seemed it was always open for good food and good times. Mr. Ray Kope died in a town fire at his garage, the old Waterville Auto Company, two years ago on April 16, 2020.

He and his restaurant are sorely missed, though his legacy lives on in town. His many properties are currently being renovated. His residence, the former apartments called the Auto Court, is currently being restored to its original glory.

Yours truly,

Gabby

P.S. Check out mapio.net for some great photos of Waterville. Also, if you do an Internet search for Kopey's Restaurant, you will see some pictures and reviews.



