Dear Gabby,

You are to be congratulated on giving foster kittens a great start to their lives.
The best time to ask questions about getting a new foster or pet is before you actually get the foster/pet. Research everything and talk to a vet.
There are many questions you should ask yourself if you want to keep your foster(s) as a pet. Why do you want this pet? What are you expecting to happen? Are you committed to maintaining a happy and long healthy life for your new pet? And there are so many more things to consider. It is a big decision.
Remember kittens are cute, but they all eventually turn into cats. Cats are beautiful creatures that need more than they let on. Think "relationship," rather than pet owner and pet. Your cat will never admit to being a pet, anyway. If you could ask a cat, (s)he would say that (s)he owns you!
Yours truly,
Gabby
P.S. Check out these books from the library:
“I Knead My Mommy: And Other Poems by Kittens”
By Francesco Marciuliano
“Cats and Kittens”
By Caryn Jenner
“Total Cat Mojo: The Ultimate Guide to Life with Your Cat”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone