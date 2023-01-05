Sometimes you read a book that inspires you and makes you want to jump out there and be an integral part of nature's participation in the whole, wide world. Whether you're a yak, human or bumblebee, we are all a part of nature. Sometimes we might forget that. Sometimes a book, a fellow human being or a tree reminds us.
When you feel disconnected from nature, take a step outdoors into our wide beautiful world, or simply read a book to get you started on your way.
Books give us ideas, inspiration and teach us about the intricacies of our ecosystem called earth.
You can learn about tiny turtles to tigers, from forests to passionate gardening, and it is for everyone.
Never underestimate yourself. The power of one! We can all be that one who starts an amazing journey of remembrance to our roots and connectedness to each other and our amazing earth.
Yours truly,
Gabby
P.S. Check out these books from the library:
“Happy Stories for Nature Lovers”
By Dawn Casey; illustrated by Domenique Serfontein
“Nature's Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard”
By Douglas W. Tallamy
“Nature's Friend: The Gwen Frostic Story”
By Lindsey McDivitt; illustrated by Eileen Ryan Ewen
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone