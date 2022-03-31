IMG_20210701_080509817.jpg

The Nifty Theater, on the corner of Baker Street and Locust Street in Waterville, Washington.

 Photo by Gloria Bond

Dear Gabby,

My friends say that the Nifty Theater is haunted and now I'm afraid to walk by it. Is it really true?

Signed,

Nervous at the Nifty

Dear Nervous,

Don't be nervous. The Nifty Theater is an amazing place. It was built in 1918 and started business in 1919. It has a wonderful history of vaudeville, traveling troupes, black and white reels, movie nights, concerts, and more. Go to the NCW Library website and log onto their Online Resources. From there, go to the Wenatchee World archives, which will use NewsBanks to let you search for the Nifty Theater.

IMG_20171101_180741.jpg

The old "Bowling Alley", which now houses seniors, sits next to the Nifty Theater, shown on a moonlit night.

The Nifty was and is truly Nifty!

Yours truly,

Gabby

IMG_20190110_130509026.jpg

Delving into the history of the beautiful little town of Waterville connects you to the creative people who still inspire us today.

P.S. Go to the library and check out "Beginnings" - which is a history of Waterville. On page 49 there's a neat blurb about the original Nifty and "Merry" Merriman.



