Dear Gabby,

My friends say that the Nifty Theater is haunted and now I'm afraid to walk by it. Is it really true?
Signed,
Nervous at the Nifty
Dear Nervous,
Don't be nervous. The Nifty Theater is an amazing place. It was built in 1918 and started business in 1919. It has a wonderful history of vaudeville, traveling troupes, black and white reels, movie nights, concerts, and more. Go to the NCW Library website and log onto their Online Resources. From there, go to the Wenatchee World archives, which will use NewsBanks to let you search for the Nifty Theater.
The Nifty was and is truly Nifty!
Yours truly,
Gabby
P.S. Go to the library and check out "Beginnings" - which is a history of Waterville. On page 49 there's a neat blurb about the original Nifty and "Merry" Merriman.
