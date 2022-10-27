The Carpenters song, “Top of the World,” we sang in front of an audience while playing guitar comes to mind. I was a kid, but I belted it out. I felt like singing it again at the top of my lungs while at the famous Maui volcano, Haleakalā. It’s 10,023 feet at its summit.
Waterville sits on a plateau at 2,625 feet above sea level and still claims to be the highest incorporated city in Washington state. Waterville, though slightly over a quarter of the elevation of the dormant volcano on Maui, can still make my ears pop and give similar views as traveling up Haleakalā.
Green, open-range pastures, with plenty of cattle grates alert me to the plentiful cattle. A few daring ones casually graze by the roadside and remind me of Waterville's open range areas. The alpine desert near the summit of Haleakalā is reminiscent of the Washington shrub-steppe that is interspersed between all the wheat fields of the Waterville Plateau.
Being at a high elevation is an awe-inspiring feat, whether hiked or driven. The many people waiting for sunset can be subdued and almost reverent for the beautiful sight.
