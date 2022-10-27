IMG_20221011_181030927.jpg

A man is silhouetted against the clouds on Haleakalā with the Big Island (Hawaii) in the distance.

Dear Readers,

The Carpenters song, “Top of the World,” we sang in front of an audience while playing guitar comes to mind. I was a kid, but I belted it out. I felt like singing it again at the top of my lungs while at the famous Maui volcano, Haleakalā. It’s 10,023 feet at its summit.