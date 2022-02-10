Dear Gabby,

My mom told me there's always a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. Is it true?
Signed,
Lucky
Dear Lucky,
I can see why people think there's a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. A recent rainbow that I was lucky enough to see looked like it ended on a snowy mountain and it was filled with a golden splash of light. As we traveled north, the rainbow seemed to move ahead of us. I think if someone were truly trying to find the pot o' gold at the end of the rainbow, it would drive them mad, because it's all an illusion - an optical illusion involving water, sun, and someone to see it.
You can find a rainbow in your front lawn with a hose and sprinkler. Put your back to the sun and face the sprinkler. Go to the Exploratorium web page for exact instructions:
