Rainbow

We tried to catch the rainbow driving north on 97 along the Columbia River from Wenatchee to Waterville, but it was always just out of reach.

 Photo by Gloria Bond

Dear Gabby,

My mom told me there's always a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. Is it true?

Signed,

Lucky

Dear Lucky,

I can see why people think there's a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. A recent rainbow that I was lucky enough to see looked like it ended on a snowy mountain and it was filled with a golden splash of light. As we traveled north, the rainbow seemed to move ahead of us. I think if someone were truly trying to find the pot o' gold at the end of the rainbow, it would drive them mad, because it's all an illusion - an optical illusion involving water, sun, and someone to see it.

You can find a rainbow in your front lawn with a hose and sprinkler. Put your back to the sun and face the sprinkler. Go to the Exploratorium web page for exact instructions:

https://www.exploratorium.edu/science_explorer/lawnrainbows.html

A rainbow is a personal thing! Everyone sees it from a different perspective, unless you can capture a photo of the elusive rainbow to show everyone!

Yours truly,

Gabby

P.S. Check out this informative read from the library:

The science of color: investigating light

Karen Latchana Kenney

