Dear Gabby,

How do rainbows connect with leprechauns? Why is it lucky to catch a leprechaun?
Signed,
Lucky
Dear Lucky,
As with many holidays celebrated today, Saint Patrick’s Day originated with pagan beliefs combined with Christianity. The rainbow and three-leaf clover were used by Saint Patrick to explain his faith, while Irish legend said that leprechauns kept their pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. If you wear green on St. Patrick's Day you won't get pinched by the trickster leprechaun. Carrying a four-leaf clover called a shamrock will also protect you.
If by chance you do catch a leprechaun, he must give you three wishes and take you to his pot of gold at the "end of the rainbow." Since a rainbow is actually a circle, it is impossible to find the end, which is a trick of the leprechaun in itself, and he will also try to trick you out of your three wishes. If you are greedy, take your eyes off of him or make a fourth wish, you are out of luck, and the leprechaun will be free.
Today, people make St. Patrick's Day a fun day by wearing green, eating green foods and enjoying the lore and legends of Ireland. On this day we are all Irish at heart.
Yours truly,
Gabby
