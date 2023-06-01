Dear Gabby,

Is it true that simple table salt can have a dangerous chemical reaction?
Signed,
Salt of the earth
Dear Salty,
Sodium and chloride are highly reactive elements when they are separate, which makes them volatile. Sodium is a highly reactive metal, and chlorine is a highly reactive non-metal. When they come into contact with each other, they undergo a chemical reaction in which they combine to form the compound sodium chloride, also known as table salt.
The reason why sodium and chlorine are so volatile when they are separate is because they have unstable electronic configurations. Sodium has one electron in its outermost shell, and chlorine has seven electrons in its outermost shell. Both elements strive to achieve a stable electronic configuration by either losing or gaining electrons.
When sodium and chlorine come into contact, sodium loses its one outermost electron, which is then gained by the chlorine atom. This transfer of electrons results in both elements achieving a stable electronic configuration, and the formation of sodium chloride, which is a stable compound with a regular structure. This stability means that salt is not as volatile as the separate elements.
Yours truly,
Gabby
“STEM Makerspace Projects: Makerspace Projects for Understanding Chemical Reactions”
