Dear Gabby,

I love how some people can go out in nature and “read” its signs. What are some things you can track out there?
Signed,
Wannabe tracker
Dear Tracker,
There are many books, guides and classes to help you become a tracker of animals, plants and weather.
Documenting everything you find in a journal is one of the best ways to learn. Be sure to write the date, time, location and accurate weather details for the area. Take plenty of photos of the area and closeup photos of your find.
Studying what you have found and comparing it to similar finds in books and online sites will help you to learn.
Use all of your senses to describe and evaluate the scenery. Even learning to smell nature can give you clues to weather, plants and animals.
Additionally, you can use phone apps to help track wild animals and weather, and identify plants.
Yours truly,
Gabby
P.S. Check out these books from the library:
“Tracks and Tracking: The Classic Guide to Seeing and Reading Animal Signs”
By Josef Brunner
“The Lost Art of Reading Nature’s Signs: Use Outdoor Clues to Find Your Way, Predict the Weather, Locate Water, Track Animals ― and Other Forgotten Skills”
By Tristan Gooley
“The Stick Book: Loads of things you can make or do with a stick”
