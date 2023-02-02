Ice crystals

Ice crystals form on the north side of a snow drift in Waterville. Recording weather, like ice crystals, and comparing it to similar finds in books and online sites can help someone "track" nature. 

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

Dear Gabby,

I love how some people can go out in nature and “read” its signs. What are some things you can track out there?



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?