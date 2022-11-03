Dear Gabby,

Why do we carve pumpkins into faces? It's really gooey getting the seeds out, but it's fun.
Signed,
Li’l pumpkin
Dear Pumpkin,
There are many and varied stories of how our Hallowe'en custom of carving a pumpkin into a jack-o’-lantern came to be.
I am sure a way to use candlelight in an easy-to-carry way, or a safe way to light paths, was one quite smart invention. Many vegetables, such as hollowed out turnips and beets, have been used in other countries. Samhain is the Celtic custom that is closely associated with our Hallowe'en here in the U.S. As with everything, customs, cultures, and people change and evolve to survive their surroundings. Now, that Celtic celebration — along with the scary stories of Jack-of-the-Lantern who ended up traveling the earth with his lantern for eternity — has become part of our custom of celebrating Halloween night for friendly trick-or-treating and social gatherings for fun and the child in all of us.
Yours truly,
Gabby
P.S. Check out these books from the library:
Extreme Pumpkin Carving: 20 Amazing designs from Frightful to Fabulous
By Vic Hood and Jack A. Williams
From Seed to Pumpkin: A Fall Book for Kids (Let's-Read-and-Find-Out Science 1)
By Wendy Pfeffer and James Graham Hale (illustrator)
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone