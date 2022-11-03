Jack-o’-lantern

A jack-o’-lantern is shown here. Carvings can be elaborate and a fun tradition.

Dear Gabby,

Why do we carve pumpkins into faces? It's really gooey getting the seeds out, but it's fun.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?