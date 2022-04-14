Purchase Access

Dear Gabby,

I saw a flier that said the library was looking for trash. What are they doing with all of it?

Signed,

Trash Talk

Dear Talk,

The library is calling for art projects made out of "trash.” Every other month, the community is invited to turn in art projects based on a theme.

For April, it is called "Art from Trash" & "Recycled.” as seen in the display windows at the library. It’s not too late to submit a piece, and everyone is welcome to participate. And you have a whole month to prepare for the next one.

Yours as always,

Gabby

P.S. Gabe Graham of Waterville (age 7, grade 1) says, about his robot made out of recycled boxes: "I had a couple boxes and I decided to turn them into a robot" (because he just loves robots so much.)

"The good/bad switch is for if the good guys have the robot, they can have it be good, but if bad guys steal the robot, they can turn it into a bad guy like them."

P.P.S.I have a recommendation for you, Gabe. If you love robots, you will love this book: Danny Dunn and the Homework Machine by Jay Williams and Raymond Abrashkin. It is the second book in a three part series.



