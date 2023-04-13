Dear Gabby,

What is the green fuzzy stuff on the pine trees in the Royal J. DeVaney Park, next to the Carl Koenig Memorial Pool-Park, in Waterville? Is it moss?
Signed,
Mossy
Dear Mossy,
No, it is not moss. It is a type of lichen. Lichens are composite organisms that consist of a fungus and a photosynthetic partner, usually algae or cyanobacteria. While some lichens have medicinal properties and are used in traditional medicine, the bright green lichen that grows on pine trees in the park is not known to have any significant medicinal value. Some lichens may actually be harmful if ingested or may cause an allergic reaction if touched or inhaled by some people.
Lichens are important ecological indicators and play a crucial role in the ecosystem, as they absorb water and nutrients from the air and are a source of food for some animals. There are several species of fluorescent green lichens that can grow on pine trees, and the exact species can vary depending on the location and environmental conditions. Some common fluorescent green lichens that are found on pine trees include Chlorociboria aeruginascens, which produces a greenish-blue pigment that is used for dyeing wood and textiles, and Letharia vulpina, which produces a bright yellow-green pigment that is toxic and can cause skin irritation and poisoning if ingested.
Yours truly,
Gabby
P.S. Check out these books from the library:
“Mosses, Lichens and Ferns of Northwest North America”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone