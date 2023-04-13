Lichen

Lichen is prevalent on the pine trees in a Waterville park.

Dear Gabby,

What is the green fuzzy stuff on the pine trees in the Royal J. DeVaney Park, next to the Carl Koenig Memorial Pool-Park, in Waterville? Is it moss?



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?