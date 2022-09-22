Dear Gabby,

When I moved to Waterville, one of the first things I noticed was there was no irrigation for the wheat fields. How do the wheat fields get watered?
Signed,
Thirsty
Dear Thirsty,
Most of the Pacific Northwest wheat fields use dryland farming methods. Since the late 1800s, wheat has been found to grow well on the Waterville Plateau. Below the almost perfect wheat growing soil lies a layer of basalt that helps hold in the water, just right for growing deep-rooted wheat.
While many other plants might grow well in this type of soil, they would need irrigation unless their roots ran deep as well.
Before there were wheat fields, deep-rooted plants like sage and bunchgrass populated the shrub-steppe. Seeing all of that nutrient-rich bunchgrass gave settlers the idea to grow wheat.
Yours truly,
Gabby
P.S. Check out these books from the library:
Drylands, a Rural American Saga
By Lionel Delevingne and Steve Turner
Dry Farming: A Guide for Farming Crops Without Irrigation in Climates with Low Rainfall and Drought
By John Andreas Widtsoe
Seeds to Bread (Where Food Comes From)
By Sarah Ridley
This Was Wheat Farming: A Pictorial History of the Farms and Farmers of the Northwest who grow the Nation's Bread
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone