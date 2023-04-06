Dear Gabby,

The tradition of coloring eggs during Easter has roots in ancient pagan festivals that celebrated the spring equinox and the renewal of life. These festivals often involved the decoration of eggs as a symbol of fertility and rebirth.
With the spread of Christianity, many pagan traditions were incorporated into Christian celebrations, including the practice of coloring eggs during Easter. Decorating eggs for Easter has become a fun and creative activity for families and children around the world, and the eggs are often used as decorations for Easter baskets or as part of Easter egg hunts.
The tradition of Easter egg hunts has its roots in medieval Europe. The story goes that during the Middle Ages, Christians would hide eggs for children to find after Easter Sunday mass.
In the 18th and 19th centuries, egg hunts became popular in England and were often held in gardens or parks. Children would search for eggs hidden by adults, and the person who found the most eggs was often given a prize.
Today, Easter egg hunts are a popular activity for children and families all around the world. Many communities hold public Easter egg hunts, and many families organize their own egg hunts at home, hiding eggs in the yard or around the house for their children to find.
Yours truly,
Gabby
P.S. Check out these books from the library:
“Decorating Eggs: Exquisite Designs with Wax & Dye”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone