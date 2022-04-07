Purchase Access

Dear Gabby,

Why is it so scary windy lately? My dog is afraid too.

Signed,

Hiding-under-the-bed

Dear Hiding,

I loved this poem and just had to share an excerpt:

Who Has Seen the Wind?

BY CHRISTINA ROSSETTI

"Who has seen the wind?

Neither you nor I:

But when the trees bow down their heads,

The wind is passing by."

Sometimes the wind is a soft, gentle, cooling breeze, and other times it can be frightening. When we understand the cause of it, it can help us not be so afraid. Your dog will take comfort in you putting on a brave face.

Check out: The wild weather book: loads of things to do outdoors in rain, wind, and snow by Fiona Danks from your local library.

Also, About Seasons--The Wind and Weather of Our Days

(eBook) by Robert Nichols, helps us to understand how weather is a part of us.

Yours truly,

Gabby



