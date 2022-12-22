Solstice

This view of the sun while facing southwest toward Badger Mountain in Waterville depicts how far south, to winter Solstice, it has moved.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

Dear Gabby,

I keep hearing people talk about the shortest day of the year coming up. When is it? What happens?



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?