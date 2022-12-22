Dear Gabby,

I keep hearing people talk about the shortest day of the year coming up. When is it? What happens?
Signed,
Winter Worries
Dear Winter,
It's true. The "shortest day of the year'' is coming soon. It is called the winter solstice and happens on Dec. 21 in the northern hemisphere. It is actually based on the amount of sunlight we receive.
There are no worries, though it seems people in the past did worry that the sun would not return to its warming place in the sky.
They did not know what we know about the tilt of the earth making our seasons. Because of the tilt, while we celebrate the shortest day, the southern hemisphere is celebrating the longest day.
Angular momentum is another story, which can affect the actual 24-hour period of a day based on the rotation of the earth. Winds, ice and the core of our planet can slow down or speed up our spin, similar to an ice skater spinning on ice, in which he or she speeds up or slows down using his/her arms.
Many people have celebrated the winter solstice with fire and light. It marks the beginning of days that will have more sunlight each day until we reach summer solstice in June.
A fun thing to experiment with is your shadow. With the sun directly overhead on Dec. 21, see how long your shadow is. Then, check it again in June at summer solstice. Where is your shadow?
Your truly,
Gabby
P.S. Check out these books from the library:
“Winter Solstice”
By Jenna Lee Gleisner
“The Shortest Day: Celebrating the Winter Solstice”
By Wendy Pfeffer, illustrated by Jesse Reisch
“Yule: Rituals, Recipes & Lore for the Winter Solstice”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone