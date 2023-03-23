Women were key in helping sustain the sugarcane fields, according to displays like this one at the Alexander & Baldwin Sugar Museum in Puunene, Hawaii, on Maui. The women sang songs while toiling in the fields.
March is Women's History Month, and it is also a great opportunity to learn about all the wonderful women that changed our world.
As a child, I was amazed to learn about the bravery of Harriet Tubman and always hoped to aspire to her example of courage. She has always been a hero to me.
But, there are many more women heroes in books and movies and all around you in your daily lives. We are, after all, brought into this world by women.
Many people are using this month to honor the great women in their lives, whether they are important figures to a town or even just that one who makes them lunch every day, with a smile and perhaps a hug.
Yours truly,
Gabby
P.S. Check out these books from the library:
“Brazen: Rebel Ladies Who Rocked the World”
By Pénélope Bagieu
“I Am Harriet Tubman”
By Grace Norwich and illustrator Ute Simon
“Headstrong: 52 Women Who Changed Science — and the World”
By Rachel Swaby
“100 Women Who Made History: Remarkable Women Who Shaped Our World”
