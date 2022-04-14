The deli in Waterville closed down January 2022, and many customers are still missing the good food and camaraderie. It was a place for friends and family to gather together for delicious meals.
Teri Githinji and her husband, Pastor Githinji, of the Federated Church of Waterville have tried to fill the gaping void left behind by serving a weekly breakfast on Saturdays at 7 a.m. and luncheon on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. With the help of many volunteers, including Jude Overby, Lori Lemmings, Becky Miller, and Teri herself with her own favorite recipes, their spread is deemed unanimously, "Always great food" by the attendees.
This week's luncheon served pork, cabbage, hominy, chicken, pozole, gravy, potato salad, and desserts, and even keto foods were available.
The idea came about to use these meals to accept donations for a specific worthy cause in Waterville.
It has been two months now, with a nice tidy sum being tallied and a check being prepared for the chosen recipient. This will be a continuing and ongoing mission to bring the community together to assist those in need in fellowship. Pastor Cyrus invites everyone, saying "All are welcome!"
For more information, contact the Federated Church at: 509-745-8785.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.